A lot of Chromebooks out on the market today are rated to take a beating, but dropping any laptop is still a scary thought. In a recent Chromebook drop test, it was actually Google’s premium Pixelbook that came out on top.

LaptopMag sought out to find the toughest Chromebook on the market today with a drop test. The outlet took 11 different models that are currently available for purchase including the Pixelbook, Asus C434, Lenovo C330, and many others.

The test saw these machines pushed off of a table from 2.5 feet onto carpet and concrete while closed. Then, to simulate falling out of a backpack, they were dropped from 4.5 feet in the same conditions. Finally, the surviving machines were dropped from 4.5 feet while opened onto concrete.

The only machine that survived every single one of these tests was Google’s Pixelbook. The only damage to the machine was a small nick on the corner and “barely a scratch” when it was dropped for the final time. LaptopMag calls it an “absolute tank.”

What about the rest of the collection? The Samsung Chromebook 3 held up well with only some very minor damage. The Lenovo Chromebook 300e, Dell Chromebook 11 3180, Asus C202SA, and HP Chromebook 11 all suffered some cracks in the plastic but mostly held up well. Things start going downhill from that point, though.

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 held up well while the laptop was closed, but once dropped while open it broke the hinges. The Samsung Chromebook Plus also suffered from quite a bit of damage when dropped which extended to the trackpad. The machine was still function, but even the display showed signs of damage. The Acer Chromebook R13 also suffered major damage with the display separating from the housing completely.

Some of the carnage caused by this Chromebook drop test

Lenovo’s super popular Chromebook C330 didn’t fair too well either. The display detached and a large portion of the bottom corner completely broke off too. Asus’ C434 faired worst of all, though. The metal frame quickly bent and the screen shattered by the final drop. After a bit of testing, the machine died entirely.

