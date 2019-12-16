As an alternative to the Google Play Store, Samsung runs its own Galaxy Store on its devices as a marketplace for apps, games, and theming elements. Now, Samsung is giving the Galaxy Store a makeover with One UI and support for a dark mode theme.

With the latest update for the Galaxy Store, Samsung is bringing two overdue features. Firstly, there’s a complete One UI revamp which better follows the design language Samsung has been using on its phones for the past couple of years. It’s just in time for the wider availability of One UI 2.0 as well. The older UI did follow One UI slightly, but clear improvements are in the newer version.

SamMobile spotted the update rolling out a few days ago and Android Police has since further observed a wider rollout too. Perhaps the most welcome UI change is actually the hamburger menu that slides in from the left side and contains sections for “My Apps,” updates, wishlist, payments, promotions, and more. It makes everything much easier to access.

Beyond that, another appreciated update is dark mode support in the Galaxy Store. Samsung has supported dark mode since Android Pie, but with Android 10’s future improvements, the feature is all the more important.

