The official reveal of the Galaxy S11 is quickly approaching, and we’ve been getting more details about the device. As the week closes out, a big report about the Galaxy S11’s camera has come out, as well as our first look at what the battery has to offer.

First and foremost, the folks over at Bloomberg are corroborating many of the Galaxy S11 camera details that have leaked in the past few months. As expected, the Galaxy S11 will offer up a 108 MP camera sensor that has appeared in some Xiaomi devices already. That sensor is apparently going to enable 8K video recording along with help from the Snapdragon 865 chipset, too.

Along with that main sensor, Bloomberg says that Samsung will include an ultra-wide sensor and a time-of-flight sensor, too. Apparently, the 5x optical zoom lens that was previously hinted at is also confirmed to help flesh out the rest of the domino-looking camera array. The 108 MP sensor and the 5x optical zoom will also be in Samsung’s foldable clamshell phone.

Further, we’re getting the first hint at the battery in the Galaxy S11, at least the top-tier “Plus” variant. Ice Universe posted the image below on Twitter that shows a 5,000 mAh battery cell. That battery size is a pretty huge jump from the Galaxy S10 series, which will probably be needed for the 120Hz display.

The Galaxy S11 is expected to arrive in February.

As I guessed a month ago, Galaxy S11+ really uses 5000mAh battery, you can safely use 120Hz. pic.twitter.com/bXphCId9yF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 6, 2019

