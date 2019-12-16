Ahead of schedule, Samsung is now rolling out Android 10 in the United States. Some US carriers including T-Mobile and Sprint appear to be rolling out Android 10 to the Samsung Galaxy S10 for users.

Reddit users along with reports from publications confirm that this is the week – Android 10 is heading to Samsung users in the US. Previously, a roadmap pointed to this update being released in January but it’s great to see Samsung a few weeks ahead of its own schedule.

This early rollout also shows how much faster Samsung is releasing this update year-over-year. Looking back to Android Pie, the Galaxy S9 wasn’t updated until the end of January, well over a month later compared to Android 10’s release in the US.

So far, it appears Samsung’s Android 10 rollout in the US is only for T-Mobile and Sprint variants of the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. The update appears to come along with the December security patch and weighs in at over 2GB as well. As you’d expect, that update comes along with One UI 2.0 which upgrades Samsung’s skin and Google’s improvements to Android as well. The list includes gesture navigation, notification improvements, UI updates, and a whole lot more.

Image credit: u/solo2870

Notably, TELUS in Canada is also rolling out the same Android 10 update to the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 likely isn’t far behind either as its stable Android 10 update also recently started rolling out in some regions.

