Google Calendar has started testing Google Tasks integration

Google Calendar is now testing Google Tasks integration to help you get a better grasp of your to-do lists and daily agendas.

According to an APK teardown by the guys over at XDA Developers, the integration is now being tested for seamless management of all aspects of your personal and work diaries. The teardown shows that Google Calendar is bringing options to create repeating tasks, add task descriptions, and many other Google Tasks related features.

What’s more, you can actually enable the features in Google Calendar version 2019.47.2-284533606 — as the guys over at XDA have shown. Within the app, there is a new Task button that allows you to add your to-do list items quickly and easily. You can also set your tasks to repeat either every day, every week, every month, or every year.

Any Tasks that you add within the Calendar will appear as your reminders would in the standard calendar view. You’re also able to add accent colors for each task and you’re given the ability to set different notification sounds. XDA notes that if you get a notification of a task, it will act as a native Google Calendar notification rather than a Tasks notification — which is far neater.

Dismissing your tasks is as easy as selecting ‘Done’, which will set your task to complete.

The best portion of this upcoming integration is that you don’t even need Google Tasks installed on your device. You will only be forced to launch the dedicated Tasks app if you open the task view from your calendar or from a notification.

It’s not clear when we’ll see the deeper integration rollout officially but considering that it’s being tested, it’s hopefully not long until Google officially adds the integration to the Calendar app in the future.

