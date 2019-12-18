‘Hey Google, that wasn’t for you’ can delete commands Assistant shouldn’t have heard

Dec. 18th 2019

Over the past couple of years, Google has made some significant improvements to how privacy is handled with its services with options like auto-delete and more. Now, a handy new command has been discovered for Google Assistant that can delete accidental commands.

Spotted by the folks over at Droid-Life, there’s a handy option for deleting the last thing Assistant heard. If you say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you,” Google will quickly delete the last command it heard and stored.

I can’t imagine this command would be useful at all times, but if you noticed that the Assistant on your Google Home or smartphone went off by mistake, this is a useful tool for deleting those accidental commands on the fly.

If you’ll recall earlier this year, Google added some similar commands to Assistant for deleting history. Those commands can delete a day or up to a week’s worth of your Assistant activity whenever you’d like. They include:

  • “Hey Google, delete my last conversation.”
  • “Hey Google, delete today’s activity.”
  • “Hey Google, delete this week’s activity.”

