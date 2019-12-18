Over the past couple of years, Google has made some significant improvements to how privacy is handled with its services with options like auto-delete and more. Now, a handy new command has been discovered for Google Assistant that can delete accidental commands.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Spotted by the folks over at Droid-Life, there’s a handy option for deleting the last thing Assistant heard. If you say “Hey Google, that wasn’t for you,” Google will quickly delete the last command it heard and stored.

I can’t imagine this command would be useful at all times, but if you noticed that the Assistant on your Google Home or smartphone went off by mistake, this is a useful tool for deleting those accidental commands on the fly.

If you’ll recall earlier this year, Google added some similar commands to Assistant for deleting history. Those commands can delete a day or up to a week’s worth of your Assistant activity whenever you’d like. They include:

“Hey Google, delete my last conversation.”

“Hey Google, delete today’s activity.”

“Hey Google, delete this week’s activity.”

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: