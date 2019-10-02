Quite a lot of people have privacy concerns over using voice assistants such as Google Assistant, especially given some recent stories. Now, Google wants to give users more control over their voice data from Assistant with the ability to delete that data anytime with an easy voice command.

Google has always made it possible to see and delete any voice data from Assistant that you’d like, but heading to the website to do so can be a little tedious at times. Now, the process has been made significantly easier. A single voice command can delete data whenever you’d like.

As detailed in a privacy blog post, Google is making it possible to use Assistant voice commands to delete voice data from your account and Google’s servers. A command such as “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week” will remove all of the associated data.

What’s the catch? At the moment, a week is the maximum amount of data Google Assistant can delete. Asking to delete any more data than that will result in the Assistant giving you a link to your account settings to handle that deletion.

This new feature is rolling out to English-speaking users starting next week and will be available in all other languages starting next month.

In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to delete Assistant activity from your Google Account just by saying things like “Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you” or “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.” You won’t need to turn on any of these features—they will work automatically when you ask the Assistant for help.

