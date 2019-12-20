The Google Store is in the midst of the final holiday shopping rush. Given the lack of a traditional, first-party retail presence, the website plays an important role, and Google is better emphasizing how “Help” is available with a new shortcut on every page.

Google very recently introduced a blue “Help” FAB in the bottom-left corner of every Store page. When you’re at the top, the button is an oval but shrinks to a circle as you scroll down.

Tapping opens a menu asking “How can we help?” and that “Expert help is available 6am – 9pm PST.” “Search our help center” is straightforward, while “Request chat” opens a drop down with possible queries: Get advice on Pixel or home devices, as well as “other products”.

There are also “Questions before ordering,” “Manage my order,” and “Repair my device.” Each chip opens the same “Chat with a Google Store expert” form. “Request callback” takes you to a similar screen.

The underlying Google Store help functionality has always existed, but it’s now much more direct as a shortcut and will grab a user’s attention, especially on mobile.

At the moment, it’s live in the US when you’re signed in with your Google Account. It’s unclear the country availability as we have reports that it does not appear in France.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: