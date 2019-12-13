Google Store offering free 2-day shipping until next week

If you’re buying gifts online, the number of days left to get orders delivered in time are winding down. For its part, the Google Store is offering free 2-day shipping until next Friday.

Google’s first-party store offers three or four shipping tiers in the US that are priced roughly as follows: free Standard, $13.99 Priority, and $20.99 Expedited. Depending on where you live, there’s sometimes an entry-level Saver option that’s free while Standard is paid.

Starting today until December 20th, all orders over $35 are eligible for free 2-day shipping with promo code “HOLIDAYSHIPS” at checkout. Not applied automatically, it can be entered just underneath the payments box at the bottom of the final page.

This is the Priority option, while the minimum threshold is Google’s usual amount for free shipping. Orders have to be placed by next Friday at 12PM PT when the code expires. The terms do not specify how often it can be used.

The Google Store last week discounted the Pixel 4 by $100 and the Pixel 4 XL by $150, while now throwing in a free Nest Hub. The discount ends tomorrow, and the company warns how “Pixels are in demand” and to “check the estimated delivery date at checkout, before confirming your purchase.”

There is also a slew of Connected Home discounts, like $79 Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max 2-pack which saves you $59 at $399. There is a slew of other bundles, while a Nest Mini is thrown in when buying Nest products over $99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: