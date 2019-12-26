Samsung Galaxy S11 might actually be called Galaxy S20 with ‘a new beginning’

- Dec. 26th 2019 6:39 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Samsung’s flagship smartphone has changed quite a lot over the course of 10 generations and now, it seems its 11th could be seeing a big change. Apparently, the phone we thought would be the Galaxy S11 will actually be called the Galaxy S20.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Ice Universe, a Samsung tipster with a fairly good track record, mentioned earlier this week on Twitter that something unexpected could be in the works. Going into the new decade, Samsung could be skipping forward with ten version numbers and calling its upcoming flagship the Galaxy S20.

In a follow-up tweetIce mentions that this marks a “new beginning” of sorts. It’s unclear what this means, but it does suggest along with the jump in version numbers that this device will be a considerable step-up over the S10 series. That is, outside of its exterior design which seems to only be a minor upgrade.

Of course, this could and, if we’re being honest, probably is just a clever PR move. And Samsung could get a few big wins from this new naming scheme.

For one, Samsung distances itself a bit from other “ten” brands. Recently, we’ve seen iPhone X, Android 10, and more. Further, Samsung gets to match the name with the year which makes these phones even easier to keep track of. Likely most important to Samsung, though, is that it puts the company’s numbering scheme back in front of the iPhone. In 2020, Apple will have the iPhone 12, but Samsung will have the Galaxy S20.

As always, though, it’s important to take this with a huge grain of salt. It’s sometimes hard to gauge if changes like this are just in talks internally or something that’s been decided on.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy S11

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches