With Google’s acquisition of Fitbit — set to be completed this year, there will be one less independent player in the health space. Withings is kicking off 2020 with the ScanWatch. The French company is touting this hybrid smartwatch as being its “most medically advanced wearable.”

This time last year, the Withings Move and Move ECG were announced as coin cell battery-powered devices that come off as quartz wristwatches. Positioned at the affordable low-end, Withings is now offering a more premium wearable.

The ScanWatch looks very much like the current Steel HR. At 12 o’clock there’s a circular PMOLED display, while at 6 is a subdial dedicated to daily step goal percentage. Compared to the 38mm ScanWatch, the 42mm has a raised perimeter for minute markers and less of a sleek curvature. Battery life is rated at 30 days.

A dial replaces the previous single button to scroll through various stats and activate the advanced health capabilities. It allows for workouts and adjusting alarms. Meanwhile, a slightly larger screen is better suited for showing phone notifications.

Standard functionality includes step count, elevation, connected GPS, and automatic activity detection for walking, running, swimming, and cycling. VO2 Max also allows the ScanWatch to measure oxygen conversion during exercise.

Putting the “smart” in smartwatch is arrhythmia (AFib) and sleep apnea detection. The former is an irregular rhythm that the ScanWatch works to measure by determining whether your heart is beating in slow, high, or normal fashion.

If something is found, users are prompted to to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) reading. This involves placing two fingers to the side bezels for 30 seconds as a test runs. The ScanWatch’s display provides a live electrocardiogram with results shown afterwards. This is also available through the HealthMate app, which features an export feature to share information with a doctor.

Meanwhile, sleep apnea — a serious breathing condition related to major cardiovascular issues — is detected through an SpO2 sensor that measures oxygen saturation. Other sleep tracking features include length, depth, and quality detection, as well as Smart Wake-up for optimally timed vibration alarms.

Withings is launching the ScanWatch in Q2 2019 after FDA and CE health regulatory clearances. The 38mm is priced at €249/£229/$249, while 42mm is €299/£279/$299. Customization options include black and white dials with rubber, Milanese, or leather bands.

38 38 42 42

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: