Tuesday’s best deals include official Google Pixel 4/XL cases for $20, plus Skagen smartwatches, and the UE WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases return to $20 for a limited time

Verizon Wireless offers Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official cases for $20. Today’s deal takes 50% off the regular going rate and returns prices to historic all-time lows. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories, and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.”

Skagen Falster 2 puts Google Wear OS on your wrist

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch for $149. That’s $51+ off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we have tracked. With Apple and Google responsible for the two dominant smartwatch operating systems, it’s often wise to pick a model that runs one of the two. Falster 2 uses Google Wear OS, which takes things a bit further than Apple Watch with support for both Android and iOS. This Skagen smartwatch features a 40 mm design that’s quite compact when compared with many of its competitors. When it comes to features, users will gain heart-rate tracking, Google Pay, Assistant, and more. It’s rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. Oh, and ICYMI, the next-generation Falster 3 leaked a few days back. It seems to have a $295 price point, though, making today’s deal a much more affordable way to go.

UE WONDERBOOM starts your winter parties for $38

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $38. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but trends at around $60 these days. This is also $2 less than our previous mention. UE’s WONDERBOOM is perfect for year-round parties with its compact size and 10 hours of battery life. Bright colors and a 360-degree design make it an ideal companion during the warmer months and plenty of fun during winter as well. Its small footprint makes it easy to tote along wherever adventures take you. Learn more in our hands-on review.

