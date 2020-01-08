Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best Android TV devices thanks to its price, and now it’s getting an important update. Android TV Pie is rolling out to the Xiaomi Mi Box S, and it brings Amazon Prime Video with it.

This update started rolling out in beta last year for some users, but at this point, it’s widely available for everyone. The update brings along with it Android Pie, which includes some minor improvements to Android TV’s UI, including the volume slider and revamped Settings menu.

What’s more important about this update is that it adds support for Prime Video. As we previously detailed, Prime Video will only be available on Android TV after manufacturers update their devices with support, something Xiaomi has now done for the Mi Box S. Once users update the device, the Prime Video app will appear on the homescreen and will continually be updated through the Play Store going forward.

Notably, the update also has the November 2019 security patch in tow. As the folks over at Android Police spotted, though, a couple of users have reported issues with Chromecast since updating.

If you’ve not yet purchased a Mi Box S because it didn’t have access to Amazon’s service, you can do so right now for around $60 at Walmart.

