Google Podcasts adds Material Theme account switcher

Last month, we enabled a bottom bar redesign for Google Podcasts. Until that rolls out, the next change to the Android client is a Material Theme account switcher.

The top-right corner previously housed an overflow menu (as seen above), and is now home to your Google Account avatar. A four-color ring surrounds the image if you’re a Google One subscriber, while you can swipe down to quickly switch accounts from the primary page that lists your grid of subscribed shows and recommendations feed.

A tap opens a full page rather than just a pop-up. The account switcher is fully expanded with all logins and management preferences listed, while Podcasts-related options appear below. This includes “Edit your podcasts” and “Podcasts settings.” Both are currently unchanged with auto-downloading still not available for most.

Google Podcasts adding the fast Material Theme account switcher is a small addition, as most users likely don’t use a podcast player in that manner. However, the standardization across Google apps is appreciated.

The client has seen a number of updates in recent months as Google tries to make a play for the huge world of podcasting that is closely tied to Search. Changes include a revamped Material Theme player sheet that’s larger and easier to use, as well as a dark theme to aid visibility and Android 10 consistency. There’s also a recommendations tab for episodes you might be interested in.

Google Podcasts’ Material Theme account switcher looks to be widely rolling out this week with a server-side update after appearing for some users last month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: