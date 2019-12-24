Last week, we spotted the very early signs of a bottom bar redesign for Google Podcasts. We’ve now enabled it in full and can confirm some new functionality, including a built-in queue.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Development on this revamp is still in progress, but there are small Material Theme tweaks starting on the Home tab. Cover art has rounded corners, while there’s just a list of episodes below. Further updates will likely restore the carousel of suggestions.

The mystery tab we spotted next to Search is called “Activity.” It’s basically playlists organized by top tabs. “History” is new, while “Downloads” is available today.

Meanwhile, now playing is still docked below, but above the bottom bar. Since it was recently redesigned, it looks unchanged. However, there’s a new icon in the bottom-left corner that takes users to a “Queue.” This is a staple of podcast players, and could be a combination of “In progress” and “New episodes” today. All podcast episodes look to feature an “add to queue” button, while this page will now also display cover art.

In settings, we see the un-enabled “Auto Downloading” feature that a small minority of users today do have access to. There’s also the ability to get notified about new episodes you’re subscribed to — another staple. Under “General,” there’s a Theme setting that looks to be independent of the main Google app’s.

It’s unclear when the Google Podcasts redesign will roll out, but it makes for sizable update that will likely attract power users.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

