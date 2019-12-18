While Search and Assistant have had a night mode for the last few weeks, Podcasts frustratingly missed out. Google Podcasts finally gains a much needed dark theme that respects Android 10.

Like the rest of the Google app, which powers several experiences including Lens, Podcasts was predominantly stark white. The dark theme starts on the homepage where your grid of subscribed shows are displayed against the same gray background used by other first-party clients. Blue accents used for tabs and play buttons have been adjusted accordingly.

The same treatment is applied to the fullscreen player where there’s a light blue play button instead of a black-on-white variant. Elsewhere, the Google Podcasts dark theme extends to the show list and notes, as well as settings and search. This mode respects the system-level preference in Android 10, and switches in an instant.

So far, we’re only encountering this new look on devices running the latest Google app beta. Version 10.89 rolled out on Monday, but the dark theme in Podcasts was not available initially.

More about Google Podcasts:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: