Monday’s best deals include the Fossil Commuter Smartwatch for $69, plus deals on Anker GaN USB-C wall chargers, and Amazon’s Kindle lineup. Head below for that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil’s Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch falls to new low

Fossil is currently offering its Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch for $69. Typically selling for $175, the line of Hybrid smartwatches just dropped to $99 across the board at Fossil and Amazon, with today’s offer taking off an extra $32. This model in particular hit $95, with up to 62% in savings to be had at a new all-time low.

With up to a year of battery life, this smartwatch sports an analog face that sends smartphone notifications in the form of vibration alerts. Buttons on the side can be mapped for playback controls, finding your phone, and more. You’ll, of course, find a typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities.

Anker’s GaN USB-C charger discounted

Anker is rolling out a new batch of deals at Amazon to start the week. Our top pick is Anker’s 30W GaN USB-C Wall Charger with Lightning cable for $32. As a comparison, it typically goes for $45 and today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of Anker’s latest releases, highlighted by a GaN design that’s “40% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger”, this model is ready to power up many of the latest devices on the market today. Ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable as well. Check out the entire sale here.

Amazon Kindle E-reader sale

Amazon offers its entry-level Kindle E-reader for $60. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of our previous mention on Black Friday. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Additional deals can be found here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: Is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

Fluance Reference Turntable Review: Taking vinyl to the next level [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: