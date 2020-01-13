In recent months, Microsoft Mixer made waves by signing exclusive streaming deals with top Twitch stars. Not to be left out, YouTube today announced that it has signed three creators with a combined 21 million subscribers to similar arrangements while providing a 2019 gaming update.

The Google video site likes to tout that it’s the “largest global gaming platform” with 200 million signed-in users watching gaming videos every day. In terms of content creation, YouTube notes how over 35 million people uploaded a gaming video in 2019 for the site’s “best year yet.”

To bolster that growth, one notable departure today sees Valkyrae leave Twitch. It follows Ninja and Shroud leaving for Mixer. YouTube’s particular advantage in the gaming space is how creators often upload full streams to the site after the fact.

“Every gaming creator, no matter where they live stream, is a YouTube gaming creator, and we’re proud to be the home of the best gaming content in the world. 2020 is poised to be even better than 2019 with the exciting content we know will be coming from LazarBeam, Muselk and Valkyrae. We’re so excited to have them be a part of our global live streaming family.” — Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming, YouTube

Lannan (LazarBeam) is one of the world’s biggest content creators, with over 12 million subscribers. Starting on YouTube in 2015, Lannan quickly found an audience with his down to earth personality and humor. His Aussie larrikin personality resonated with a huge audience, as he showed people you don’t have to be the best to have fun gaming. Moving to Fortnite in 2018, Lannan’s growth exploded, and he has since grown to be one of the top ten most viewed gaming creators in the world. Through starting streaming on YouTube, Lannan’s aim is to ‘do more,’ by showing his audience a different side of himself, experimenting with new digital content, and creating a bigger impact on the world of entertainment. His deal with YouTube was brokered by WME and Click Management.

Elliott (Muselk) has loved gaming since he was a kid. Originally studying to earn a law degree, Elliott started making YouTube videos after classes at night. As his passion grew, so too did his audience, and through convincing his parents to let him ‘take a six month break’ from university, he never looked back, jumping full time into content creation on YouTube. Elliott has grown to an 8 million subscriber audience through his palpable love for games. He is passionate about helping other creators grow in the industry and is a co-owner of Click Management, one of the leading talent management agencies for digital gaming creators. His deal with YouTube was brokered by WME and Click Management.

Rachell Hofstetter (Valkyrae) is a top female Fortnite creator who previously streamed games such as Witcher 3, Hearthstone and Dark Souls. She was invited to the Fortnite PRO AM tournament at E3 2019 and saw explosive growth following the event on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch. Rachell was the first female member to join top esports organization 100 Thieves. Beyond her Fortnite success, Rachell is known for her diverse content, including her collaborations with other creators, vlogs, and charity streams for philanthropic initiatives such as the Gamers Outreach Foundation. She also has a passion for fitness and is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle in the world of live streaming. She plans to use YouTube’s global reach to translate the importance of mental and physical well-being to viewers across the world. Her deal with YouTube was brokered by UTA.

While Google killed the standalone YouTube Gaming and mobile apps last year, the experience is now integrated into the primary site. Meanwhile, the experience should get a particular boost from Stadia when native YouTube streaming launches.

