Samsung’s Galaxy S20 is being announced in less than a month, and this week, we’ve been getting a lot more details about Samsung’s coming lineup. In the latest leak, it’s been revealed that the Galaxy S20’s 120 Hz display will be limited to 1080p resolution.

Ice Universe has been posting off and on about this detail for a couple of weeks now, but in his latest tweet, he feels confident that the high refresh rate will indeed be limited by the resolution of the screen. This means that the Galaxy S20 would include options for 1080p 60 Hz, 1080p 120 Hz, and 1440p 60 Hz.

It’s unclear why Samsung is doing this, especially seeing how much power the top-end models will bring to the table. More than likely, the Galaxy S20 will limit 120 Hz resolution to help save on battery life, as pushing the higher refresh rate and the higher resolution would increase how quickly power is drained.

XDA’s Max Weinbach, responsible for several Galaxy S20 leaks as of late, was able to back up these details as well. He explained that Samsung has gone back and forth on this decision a few times, but specific strings from the S20’s underlying code say, “High refresh rate isn’t supported in WQHD+. Your screen will change to standard refresh rate.”

All Galaxy S20 models are expected to include 120 Hz displays.

