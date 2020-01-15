Wednesday’s best deals include Google Pixel 3 with 128GB of storage for $454, TCL 50-inch Roku TV is $255, and LG’s sleek UltraWide displays are on sale. Head below for all that and more.

Google Pixel 3 with 128GB of storage

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 3 128GB in Not Pink for $454. That’s $221 off what Best Buy charges for the 64GB model and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you love Android or simply want a backup phone, it’s hard to overlook this affordable flagship. Unlike Pixel 3a, you’ll enjoy a quad-core Snapdragon 845 processor along with other features like Qi charging. As you’re probably aware, this phone is ready to snap impressive-looking photos with a bokeh blur that gets better over time as Google improves its algorithms.

TCL’s 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV does it all for $255

Amazon offers the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Roku for $255. That’s down from the original $600 MSRP and up to $350 regular going rate. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked so far and a new Amazon all-time low. This 50-inch TCL display delivers everything you need to enjoy content via built-in Roku software, which includes popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and more. Notable specs include HDR and 4K support, four HDMI inputs, and a USB port. A 120Hz refresh rate helps handle movies and sports with fast-moving scenes.

LG’s sleek 34-inch HDR monitor is on sale

Today only, B&H offers the LG 34-inch HDR 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $750 at retailers like Newegg. We’ve previously seen it fall to as low as $650 back in September.

With a beautiful 34-inch UltraWide panel, this display delivers plenty of room for multitasking, gaming, Final Cut edits, and more. Notable features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 support, plus an aluminum design that will fit in beautifully with your setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

Best budget on-camera monitor at Amazon: Is the Feelworld F5 worth it? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: