Thursday’s best deals include the LG G7 Fit at $250, Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebooks at a new all-time low, and a notable deal on Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG’s G7 Fit Android Smartphone down to a new low at $250

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked LG G7 Fit 32 GB Android Smartphone for $250. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $340, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, here you’ll save $90 while dropping the price to a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Display, LG’s G7 Fit comes packed with another notable feature like IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16 MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. While there’s only 32 GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion down the road. Plus, with support for Android Pie, you’ll be able to experience enhanced gesture navigation, digital wellbeing functionality, and more.

Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook drops to new low

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4 GB/32 GB Chromebook for $169. Having originally sold for $250, a price you’ll still find direct from Lenovo, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $220. Today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, is $10 below the previous price drop, and is a new all-time low. Housed within the 14-inch form factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 32 GB of eMMC storage and 4 GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 3.3 pounds and offers up to 8 hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection wireless headphones see rare drop

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones Sky Collection in various colors for $190. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $350 for these over-ears. We’ve seen them come down a bit since Black Friday to $250, and today’s deal is a $10 discount from our previous mention. We rarely see the Skyline Collection go on sale, making this offer particularly notable. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. It includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing.

