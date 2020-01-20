LG’s track record with updates lately has been pretty awful, but the company is currently working to “recover trust.” As of today, the Android 10 update for the LG G8 ThinQ is now available in the United States, and it’s starting with users on Verizon and Sprint.

Spotted by Droid-Life, Verizon is rolling out the Android 10 update now with the same changes we’ve seen through the beta and public releases. That includes several UI changes, support for system-wide dark mode, new camera features, and more.

Notably, Verizon wasn’t the first carrier to release this update. Sprint also pushed Android 10 to the LG G8 last week as some Reddit users reported. In both cases, the December security update is attached.

What’s especially important about this update is its timing. With the LG G7 ThinQ, it took until June for the Android Pie update to arrive on that device, but the LG G8 ThinQ managed to get it nearly a half-year earlier. LG still has some work to do to catch up even with Samsung — who’s really been stepping up their game this year — but it’s great to see such improvement.

Now we’re just wondering when the LG G8X will also get updated.

More on LG:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: