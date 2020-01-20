Monday’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, HP Chromebook 15, and various Anker accessories. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB hits Gold Box price

Today only, Amazon offers the popular Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Phone with 128GB of storage for $699 in Black/White/Orange/Blue. That’s $300 off retail and a match of the lowest price at Amazon we’ve seen for this carrier unlocked flagship smartphone that 9to5Google ranked in Best Smartphones of 2019 calling it the best all-around Android phone and it recently got Android 10.

HP Chromebook 15 packs USB-C

Amazon is currently offering the HP Chromebook 15 2.3GHz/4GB/64GB for $360. Down from $440, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low.

Centered around a 15.6-inch display, it comes packed with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It touts a higher-end build quality than the average Chromebook, rocking a metal keyboard with diamond cut trim. Enjoy up to 13-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A input and more.

Save on Anker accessories and more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its 30W PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $22. You’d typically pay $35 for one of Anker’s latest wall chargers. We’ve seen it drop to $23 a few times before, with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low.

I’ve been using this wall charger while traveling over the holidays and can say that its slimmed-down design makes it a great companion wherever adventures take you. Plus, 30W output is enough to power up the latest iPhones and iPads. It can even tackle a MacBook when not in use but may struggle to keep up with higher-end machines. Check out even more deals here.

