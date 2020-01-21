Tuesday’s best deals include the Pixel 2/3/XL from $125, plus markdowns on the JBL Link View and Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 2/3/XL from $125

Today only, Woot offers the Google Pixel 3/XL in unlocked refurbished condition from $250. For comparison, Pixel 3 originally sold for $799 in new condition while Pixel 3 XL went for $899. Today’s deal is $25 less than our previous mention.

Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Check out the rest of today’s deals here.

JBL Link View is $95, today only

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $95. Having originally retailed for $300, it’s more recently been fetching around $200. Today’s offer saves you 52% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop.

Amazon returns Fire tablet lineup to Black Friday prices

Amazon has kicked off a sale on its entire lineup of Fire tablets, returning just about all of its offerings to Black Friday prices. One standout is on the All-New Fire HD 10 for $100. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches the all-time low set once before.

With a 10.1-inch 1080p display, this tablet features 32GB of built-in storage and support for up to 512GB more thanks to a microSD card slot. Hands-free Alexa support allows you to summon Amazon’s assistant when needed and up to 12-hours of battery life keeps you going all day long. Plus, there’s a USB-C port for refueling. See the entire sale here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: