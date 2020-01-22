Alongside the Galaxy S20 next month, Samsung is expected to debut its second foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Flip folds horizontally unlike the Galaxy Fold, and apparently, that will allow the device to lock at a 90-degree angle for some camera apps.

Max Weinbach, who’s been leaking Samsung details left and right lately, revealed this new detail about the Z Flip. There aren’t a lot of concrete details but, apparently, the Galaxy Z Flip’s hinge will be able to “lock” at certain spots — specifically, at 180 degrees and 90 degrees.

The 90-degree angle is particularly interesting. According to Max, certain apps such as the camera and Google Duo will be able to take advantage of this mode, almost like a tripod. Some UI elements would shift to the “bottom” display while the content — in Duo’s case, the other person’s video feed — would be on the “top” display. This setup would also allow the cameras on the back and front to be exposed for hands-free operation.

The Galaxy Z Flip will lock into 2 different positions, 90 and 180 degrees. You can use it at 90 degrees as a kickstand and apps like Google Duo or the Camera will just use the top part of the screen — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

Interestingly, Samsung teased something like this last year. When first showing off this second foldable form factor, the company also showed a 90-degree stop with the camera interface open. While open, the camera’s UI elements moved around on screen slightly to accommodate that, as seen below.

Also, if it weren’t obvious already, closing the Z Flip mid-call will end that call.

More on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

