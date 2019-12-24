Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold tipped to have a glass display to avoid scratches

- Dec. 24th 2019 6:48 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Foldable phones finally made a proper debut in 2019, and going into 2020, they’re only expected to get better. One of the biggest issues currently with foldables is that they have plastic displays, but starting with its next Galaxy Fold, Samsung might be using glass instead.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The benefit of the plastic display on current foldable phones is that plastic is flexible. That makes foldable form factors like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X possible in the first place. However, the downside of that is that plastic is also very prone to damage. As has been shown over and over, even fingernails can scratch and cause permanent damage to the Galaxy Fold’s display.

According to @IceUniverse, a leaker with a decent track record, Samsung’s fix for this is to use an “ultra-thin glass cover” on top of the display. This glass cover would apparently debut on the next Galaxy Fold, the clamshell model Samsung previously confirmed was in the works.

There’s further evidence to back this up. Samsung recently trademarked “Ultra Thin Glass” in Europe, and another report from October mentioned the next Fold using this type of display as well. If all of this ends up being correct, it’s a huge win for Samsung’s foldable endeavors. The next Galaxy Fold is expected to arrive in February alongside the Galaxy S11.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches