Google Home is $45, plus deals on TP-Link Mesh Routers, and more

Thursday’s best deals include Google Home for $45, plus markdowns on TP-Link Deco Mesh Routers, and budget-friendly wireless earbuds. Head below for more in the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home hits $45 for a limited time

GameStop offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $45. We usually see this smart home speaker sell for $80 these days, with this deal marking a new all-time low. While you’ll miss out on the display featured above, there’s still access to the entire suite of Google Assistant features here, along with music streaming and more.

Grab two TP-Link Deco Mesh routers for $100

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco M5 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack for $100. Typically selling for $130, like you’ll find right now at B&H, today’s offer saves you over 23%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is an affordable way to enjoy the benefits of whole home mesh coverage. It blankets your abode in over 3,800 square feet of dual-band 1,300Mb/s network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology, and more. Each of the two included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility for expanding your wired network as well as setting up a dedicated backhaul.

Budget wireless headphones for just $10

Amazon offers the TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $10. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate and is one of the best offers we’ve seen on this pair of earbuds. Armed with an IPX6 splash-proof and lightweight design, these are fantastic options to accompany you on outdoor runs or while hitting the gym. The corded design gives them up to nine hours of listening in a single charge, and also includes an inline microphone with playback controls. Built-in magnets round out the design, which securely hold the earbuds around your neck while not pumping out tunes.

