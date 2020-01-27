Google shutting down App Maker for enterprise in 2021

Google App Maker is a low-code way for businesses and other enterprise customers to create internal tools. Citing low usage, the service will be “turned down gradually” in 2020 ahead of a full shutdown in 2021.

Build apps that fill gaps, like accelerating business workflows or scaling internal operations, with G Suite’s low-code development environment. App Maker is included with G Suite Business and Enterprise editions, as well as with G Suite for Education.

App Maker features templates, drag-and-drop UI design, and declarative data modeling, with Google targeting it at IT developers and enthusiasts. Created applications connect with first-party services like Gmail and Calendar, while G Suite admins have full control over what’s running.

At the moment, App Maker is “no longer under active development.” The shutdown starts in April, with users no longer able to create new applications through App Maker. However, existing ones can still be edited and deployed. On January 19, 2021, existing apps will stop working.

Developers are advised to review existing applications, with an email to primary admins listing all currently in use by a domain. App Maker entered general availability in June 2018 after being announced in 2016.

In detailing the App Maker shutdown, Google proposes three alternative solutions for businesses to use. Unfortunately, “specific source code used for App Maker” means that applications cannot be directly migrated. The company recommends taking a look at its updated offerings.

If you use App Maker to automate complex business processes : Use AppSheet, a new addition to our application development portfolio that has capabilities similar to App Maker.

If you use App Maker to develop apps : Use App Engine to build and deploy Google Cloud Platform (GCP) applications on a fully managed platform.

If you use App Maker for data collection: Use Google Forms, which has many new features that were not available when App Maker launched.

