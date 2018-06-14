Google’s App Maker software development tool is now generally available in G Suite

Back in 2016, Google introduced App Maker to allow businesses to quickly develop internal software. This “low-code” tool is now generally available and a part of G Suite’s various offerings for businesses, as well as schools.

Nintendo Switch

App Maker is especially targeted at businesses that want to create internal tools and custom apps for specific workflows and processes that might be unique to them. In creating the application in-house, the business can create a highly optimized app by dictating exactly what is needed.

This is in contrast to relying on bigger apps for tasks, like purchasing orders and filing help desk tickets, that cannot be customized.

Google’s solution is geared towards what it calls citizen developers and IT departments that want to quickly create apps through a cloud-based IDE that features a drag-and-drop interface, responsive templates, and samples. From prototyping to deployment, Google handles backend infrastructure, including servers, uptime, and security.

Interoperability with Gmail, Calendar, and Sheets allows access to existing Google apps, as well as third-party services. This includes integrating various smarts and APIs offered by Google Cloud.

Meanwhile, since launch and during the Early Access Program, App Maker has gained support for Cloud SQL and the ability to “Bring Your Own Database” to connect existing corpses of data. Existing G Suite administrators can keep track of what apps are running, limit access, and see other usage stats.

In addition to targeting App Maker at G Suite Business and Enterprise customers, Google is offering it to G Suite for Education. There is also a market for schools that want to build tools for teachers and other management purposes.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: