Tuesday’s best deals include a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs for $100, various Anker accessories from $9.50, and Chromebook markdowns. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Get two Google Nest Hubs for $100

Best Buy is offering a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs in your choice of colors for $100. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for a single unit and Best Buy is currently charging $100 per Hub at this time, making today’s deal all the more notable. This is the second-best effective price we’ve tracked all-time. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box powers all your gear

Today only, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off its most popular charging accessories. Deals start at $9.50. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $19. That’s down from the usual $25 or more price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports charging speeds up to 30W out of a single USB-C port. A streamlined design makes it an ideal companion for travel while powering up iPhones, Android devices, iPads, and more. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Chromebooks highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box

Amazon offers various laptops, monitors, and Chromebooks from $64. Our top pick from today’s sale is the HP 14-inch Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $179. That’s down from the usual $280 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Notable features here include a 1080p display with a full 180-degree hinge, 2.2GHz AMD Dual-Core processor, 4GB worth of RAM and a 32GB hard drive. Over 8-hours of battery life rounds out the notable specs here.

