Most phone cases are similar, but a company called Mous has been working on something unique. Initially only for iPhone, Mous is now bringing its cases to Google Pixel 4 and select Samsung Galaxy devices.

Starting this week, Mous cases are available for Pixel 4 and Galaxy Note 10/+. On Twitter, the company says these were the “most highly requested” cases to be added to the lineup.

What’s special about Mous cases? They’re designed using materials such as carbon fiber, leather, and wood, and offer drop protection, a raised lip around the screen, and even storage inside to house an extra SIM card. What’s especially interesting, though, is a selection of accessories that magnetically attach to the back of the case. These magnetic cases from Mous include card wallets, car mounts, and more.

Our Limitless 3.0 Google Pixel 4 XL cases are extremely protective and impact-absorbing while retaining a slim, sleek design. Limitless 3.0 cases come in a range of real materials: Aramid Fibre, Walnut & Black Leather. AutoAlignPlus is our innovative magnetic mounting system that allows all of our Limitless 3.0 accessories to work seamlessly with our Limitless 3.0 cases. It comprises a system of magnets embedded inside every Limitless 3.0 case arranged to not affect wireless charging.

Mous sells its cases for Pixel 4, 4 XL, Note 10, and Note 10+ for $50 each. Accessories vary by price, but right now many of them are on sale, including the wallet for $19.99.

