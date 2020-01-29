Wednesday’s best deals include the Samsung 12-inch Chromebook Plus V2, Anker’s Super Bowl sale, and the Moto Z3. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4GB/64GB for $395. Usually selling for $500, today’s offer saves you 21%, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since September. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding 360-degree hinge. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor and packs 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, or just kicking back and watching Netflix. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Anker’s Super Bowl sale

Anker’s annual Super Bowl sale is underway at Amazon this morning, offering markdowns on the brand’s most popular chargers, speakers, and more. Our top pick is Anker’s 60W USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $26. That’s a $14 or more savings off the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention.

This wall charger is designed to handle most modern devices today with 60W of output and GaN technology. iPhone and Android users will receive fast charging, plus it’s a suitable option for Apple’s iPad lineup and most MacBooks. Plus, its collapsible design is ideal for travel. Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals.

Moto Z3 Play up to $200 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Android Smartphone for $230. Having originally sold for $500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate. Today’s offer is good for a $170 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Those who can live with less onboard storage can grab the 32GB model for $150, down from $350.

Featuring a 6-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage up to 2TB. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition.

