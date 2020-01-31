In September, Google Photos added large canvas prints, as well as individual prints. Google Photos is now trialing a “monthly photo prints” subscription program.

Google will send you 10 prints that will be “automatically selected from your last 30 days of photos.” This subscription program is a way to “get your best memories delivered straight to your home every month.” For $7.99 per month, subscribers get 4×6 pictures printed on matte, white cardstock that features a 1/8-inch border.

While an automatic process leverages Google Photos’ smarts, you’ll be able to pick one of three themes for your monthly prints. Google touts the first “people and pets” option as being the “most popular.” Additionally, you can edit the photos before they’re printed.

Most people and pets: Relive your best moments of people and pets. Get prints featuring them and other great photos every month.

Relive your best moments of people and pets. Get prints featuring them and other great photos every month. Mostly landscapes: Revisit your most memorable places. Get prints of your outdoor shots, city scapes, scenery pics, and more sent to you every month.

Revisit your most memorable places. Get prints of your outdoor shots, city scapes, scenery pics, and more sent to you every month. A little bit of everything: Mix it up! Get a mix of all your best moments! Photos of people, landscapes, and other photos delivered to you each month.

Delivered in a cardboard envelope, Google imagines these prints as being “perfect to put on the fridge, in a frame, or to give as gifts to the important.” Similar to efforts with Smart Displays, this program adds an interesting tactility to images that most people only experience virtually today.

Currently, this Google Photos print subscription is classified as a “trial program” in the US. Those selected will see a “You’re invited to the monthly photo prints trial” banner to join at the top of Google Photos on the web.

This Google Photos print subscription is a notable expansion of the service’s Print store. The company started with softcover and hardcover photos in 2017, before expanding to canvas prints last year. Another service the app began offering was direct printing at CVS or Walmart.

It’s also an interesting recurring revenue model for a service that can otherwise be used without paying by choosing the free unlimited backup option.

