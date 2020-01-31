Friday’s best deals include the Google Nest Cam IQ for $349, plus markdowns on various Motorola Android devices, and Google Assistant smart home tech. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s Nest Cam IQ Outdoor gets rare $50 discount

Office Depot currently offers the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor for $349. Usually selling for $399, like you’ll find direct from Google or B&H, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount and matches the best we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday offer. Sporting a weather-resistant design, Nest IQ Outdoor comes equipped with a 4K HDR sensor that offers “extra-clear video” even when taking advantage of its 12x digital zoom. The built-in Nest Aware functionality enables the camera to recognize familiar faces and provides 24/7 continuous recording for up to 30 days. Plus, it’ll integrate with the rest of your Assistant smart home.

Motorola Android discounts abound today

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $180. Having dropped from $250, a price you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $20, and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. Motorola’s G7 Power features a 12 and 8MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. You can expect to enjoy up to three days of battery life as well. There’s also 3GB of ram alongside a bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design, and face unlock to round out the notable features. Find even more offers here.

Save on smart home teach at Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 40% off various smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $31. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo delivers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic scheduling and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Canon EOS R: Best camera for capturing travel adventures? [Video]

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: