An unannounced gold version of the Motorola’s new nostalgia-driven foldable Moto Razr has now leaked courtesy of prolific leakster Evan Blass.

Blass shared the high-resolution images of the folding smartphone over on his now-private Twitter account, which hints at a potential wider release of the device. At the moment, the Moto Razr is only available in black directly from Verizon, with a price-tag of $1,499.

However, during the original launch, Motorola made no mention of a gold Moto Razr. The unannounced new color definitely brings back memories of the Dolce & Gabbana collaboration on the original RAZR flip phone — albeit exponentially more muted in its decadence.

It’s worth noting that Blass shared the press renders with no further details on a release or anything else for that matter. So we can only assume that this gold version comes with the same specifications which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and paltry 2,510mAh battery. It sure looks like it is the same smartphone from the outside, with that flexible 6.2-inch folding plastic OLED panel.

Given that there are some durability question marks about the device that ships on March 3rd already, even a new gold colorway might not be enough to entice you to part with $1,500. With Samsung set to launch the far more high-end Galaxy Z Flip in the coming weeks, it’s going to be interesting to see which device ends up being the better option for flip phone fans.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this potential gold Moto Razr down in the comments section below. Do we need more gold smartphones?

