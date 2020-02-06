Watch a robot fold the Motorola Razr until it dies [Livestream]

As we start off 2020, more foldable smartphones are hitting the market, and the latest is from Motorola. To see just how durable it is, CNET has tasked a robot with folding the Motorola Razr until it dies, and you can watch live.

This test of the Motorola Razr is using the same machinery as a similar test on Samsung’s Galaxy Fold last October. In that test, the Galaxy Fold died after roughly 120,000 continuous, rapid folds. The cause of death came from deterioration of the hinge as well as a large portion of the inner display failing.

Unlike Samsung, which claimed 200,000 folds over the course of the Fold’s lifespan, Motorola hasn’t gone on record for how long the Razr should last under normal use. However, the company hasn’t been very shy regarding the durability of the device so far.

How long will the Motorola Razr last within this robot? As with the Galaxy Fold’s test, the “FoldBot” from SquareTrade probably won’t be moving slowly, something that will surely cause the device to break with fewer folds compared to what might happen over a couple of years of usage. CNET says that it plans to go through at least 100,000 folds, but obviously there’s a chance the device could break before hitting that total. After all, some first impressions of the foldable have questioned the strength of its hinge.

The livestream to see a Motorola Razr die starts at 12 p.m. PT today, and you can watch in the video below.

More on Motorola Razr:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: