Thursday’s best deals include the TicWatch Pro for $218, plus the Lenovo Smart Display, and the Xiaomi Mi streamer. Head below for all the best deals and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch Pro is on sale

Mobvoi via Amazon is offering the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE Smartwatch for $220. It’s also on sale direct from Mobvoi for $218. Regularly $300, today’s offer is more than $30 below our previous mention, beats the lowest we have tracked on Amazon by about $5, and is the best we can find. This model is 4G/LTE-ready and provides up to five days of battery life (18 hours with cellular data in use), built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and fitness tracking functionality. Featuring a knurled stainless-steel bezel, a Corning Gorilla 3 anti-finger print glass, and IP68 waterproofing, it is designed to meet 810G US military durability standards.

Lenovo Assistant Smart Display is 50% off

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront offers its 10-inch Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $127. Having originally sold for $250, it’s been more recently fetching $200 or so. Today’s offer saves you upwards of 50% and is the best we’ve seen since September. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to an up-to-10-inch screen. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for smart lighting control or watching videos. Plus, you’ll be able to pull up smart camera feeds and more. In our hands-on review, we found it to excel as a kitchen countertop companion.

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K is $48

Woot offers the Xioami Mi Box S 4K Streaming Media Player for $48. That’s down from the original $70 price tag and current $64 going rate at Walmart. This isn’t your regular streamer, as Xiaomi Mi features full 4K and HDR support, along with an included remote with Google Assistant. Of course, you’ll find all of your favorite streaming services and more.

