A number of exhibitors have pulled out or scaled back their presence at Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus. Another fast approaching launch event is for the Galaxy S20 line and Galaxy Z Flip, with Samsung today confirming that Unpacked is continuing as planned with added precautionary measures.

In an email to attendees on Sunday, Samsung provided a “Precautionary Notice” about the coronavirus outbreak, noting how the “health and safety of our event attendees is our number one priority.” “Closely monitoring developments,” the company “will proceed with Unpacked as planned with additional precautionary measures in place.”

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venue and thermal imaging cameras will be placed at all venue entrances, and face masks will be available upon request. In an effort to protect the health and well-being of attendees, anyone who displays unusual or extreme respiratory symptoms will be asked to consult with medical supervisors onsite.

Frequent hand wishing has been advised since the start of the outbreak, while thermal imaging helps detect those with high temperatures and are normally found in airports. Face masks will be available, with Samsung acquiring supply in light of them being sold out from retailers around the country. Lastly, there will be medical personnel that attendees could be asked to consult onsite.

Lastly, Samsung reminds attendees about U.S. government restrictions on entering the country if they visited China in the past two weeks. The company is following guidance and recommendations from the the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and San Francisco health authorities.

Lastly, we kindly remind you that the U.S. government is restricting entry to the country of non-U.S. citizens who recently visited China over the last 14 days, so relevant travel should be planned accordingly. Please note that the CDC recommends those who show symptoms of the Coronavirus to avoid contact with others and not travel while sick. For those who are unable to attend Unpacked in person for any reason, we invite you to join us through our livestream.

