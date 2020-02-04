Earlier today, it was confirmed that Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 is still going to take place as usual in Barcelona, despite growing concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus. However, LG has just confirmed that they are canceling their presence at MWC 2020.

Over the past few weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus has caused international turmoil and confusion, with Chinese offices of companies like Google shutting down to help reduce the spread.

Every year, phone companies from around the world gather together at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to demonstrate the next generation of phones and devices, with the next event set to take place at the end of this month. In response to the coronavirus, however, some companies, like ZTE, have begun cancelling private conferences and meetings.

LG is the latest to respond to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus by pulling out of MWC 2020. In place of the global gathering, LG will host separate smaller events to showcase their 2020 lineup, which the company promises will reintroduce the “wow factor” that’s been arguably missing from their recent releases.

LG issued a press release this afternoon explaining their MWC 2020 cancellation.

LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China. With the safety of its employees and general public foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain. This decision will prevent needlessly exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which most health experts have advised. In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products. LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding during these difficult and challenging times.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: