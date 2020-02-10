If you were wondering just what else we have left to learn at Unpacked 2020, not much. Now, alleged camera samples from the Galaxy S20 have showcased improved Night mode and potential zoom capabilities.

XDA‘s Max Weinbach shared the images on Twitter, hinting that they are indeed legitimate. However, it’s worth noting that compression may have harmed the actual quality quite substantially, so it’s difficult to get a true gauge of the S20 camera capabilities.

The zoom images were shared, showcasing the 30x close-up against the main camera wide field of view. However, the noise seems to be quite substantial, with very little noise reduction or post-processing being applied.

Considering just how impressive the Pixel’s Super Res Zoom is, these images feel a little poor, considering the hardware packed inside. There’s also the Huawei P30 Pro to consider, which has arguably the best zoom on any smartphone camera, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up.

Main 30x zoom

More alleged samples of the new Night mode on the Galaxy S20 camera look far more promising compared to last year’s Galaxy S10 series. The images showcase far better handling of low-light conditions with a clearer, sharper image being produced, given the lack of natural light. Again, it will be interesting to see just how the Galaxy S20 stacks up against the Night mode champions in recent years.

Night Mode – Galaxy S10 Night Mode – Galaxy S20 Night Mode – Galaxy S10 Night Mode – Galaxy S20

Of course, it’s worth noting that these samples are apparently from the Galaxy S20+ and not the S20 Ultra. We would assume that the zoom and night-mode capabilities of the S20 Ultra will be marginally better, thanks to the ever-so-slightly better camera setup. We’re sure it will still compete with the very best in the industry once we see the real deal in the flesh in just over 24 hours.

What do you think of these samples? Are you impressed or not? Let us know down in the comments section below.

