Monday’s best deals include $200 off Pixel 4/XL, the annual Anker Valentine’s Day sale, and a 1-day Home Depot smart lock event. Head below for all that and more.

Save $200 on Pixel 4/XL

Amazon is now taking $200 off both Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in various colors and capacities. Deals start at $599. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker Valentine’s Day sale

Anker has now launched its annual Valentine’s Day sale over at Amazon. You’ll find all of our top picks down below, but be sure to check out Anker’s 60W Dual-port USB-C/A Wall Charger for $28. It typically sells for over $40 with today’s deal matching the Amazon all-time low price.

Notable features here include two ports sharing up to 60W of power and Anker’s GaN tech. You can power up a MacBook or iPad with 45W speeds out of the USB-C port, and 2.4A from the USB-A port. Its collapsible design makes it ideal for travel. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Home Depot’s 1-day smart lock sale

Today only, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. All orders can enjoy free shipping today. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $180. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $225 to $250 regularly. This is a match of our previous mention at Home Depot.

Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash upfront.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

