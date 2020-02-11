9to5Google Daily 392: Assistant Ambient mode coming to OnePlus devices, Pixel to get ‘Ultra Low power mode’, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Assistant Ambient Mode is coming to OnePlus phones
- Android code change hints at ‘Ultra Low power mode’ for Google Pixel phones
- Google Photos 4.38 shows off Search tab redesign [APK Insight]
- Google Assistant continues slow growth in smart speaker market as Amazon dominates
- Google killing Messages trick for enabling RCS worldwide later this month
- Google Maps AR ‘Live View’ has been missing from Pixel 4 since December, fix rolling out
Enjoy the podcast?:
