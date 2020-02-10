Last November, Ambient Mode rolled out to more Android phones following a debut on Nokia and Lenovo devices at IFA 2019. OnePlus announced this evening that the proactive Google Assistant experience will soon be available on its phones.

Ambient Mode is a “proactive” Google Assistant experience that is available whenever the device is being charged. You can access proactive information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more. The feature can also be used to turn a phone into a digital photo frame or as the interface to control smart home devices, such as lights, or music players.

Similar to Smart Displays and the Pixel Stand, there are two parts to Ambient Mode. The first is a lockscreen that shows the time in large numerals or a Google Photos slideshow. Notification icons appear at the bottom of the screen along with a quick shortcut to open Assistant.

Tapping launches a more interactive experience with cards for weather and calendar notifications, as well as a greeting similar to Assistant’s Updates feed that notes missed calls and commute times. The final aspect is a row of quick actions for Assistant smart home devices.

OnePlus partnered with Google to bring Ambient Mode to the OnePlus 3 from 2016 and newer devices. The staged rollout “might take up to a week.” Once available, you’ll see a notification to set-up the Assistant-powered feature while your phone is charging. It can also be enabled manually by visiting Google App Settings > Assistant > Devices (Phone).

Ambient Mode requires at least Android Oreo, with availability previously confirmed for Nokia, Lenovo, Sony, Xiaomi, and Transsion devices.

