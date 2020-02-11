Tuesday’s best deals include Google Nest Secure Alarm System, Dell 14-inch Chromebooks, and various Galaxy Tabs. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a $150 discount on Google’s Nest Secure Alarm System

Dell currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249. Typically selling for $399 at Best Buy and direct from Google, that’s good for a $150 discount, matches our previous mention, and is the first notable price cut we’ve seen since October. Expand your Assistant-enabled smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. Included in this starter kit, you’ll receive the base station alongside two entry sensors as well as two Nest Tags for arming and disarming the system with ease.

Dell 14-inch Chromebook

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 2 14-inch 4GB/128GB Chromebook for $349. As a comparison, it originally sold for $549 but is typically listed at $500 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features on this model include a 2-in-1 design and a 14-inch display, delivering a premium Chromebook build. Top features include 4GB worth of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A built-in webcam and 802.11ac Wi-Fi ensure that you’re ready to browse the web and chat with family or friends.

Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 tablets from $448

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for $548. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for $100 in savings, matches the second-best discount all-time, and has only been outdone by a limited time gift card bundle promotion. Step up to the 256GB model for $630, down from $730. Featuring a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel, Samsung has baked a fingerprint sensor into the display for quickly unlocking. Included alongside the tablet is Samsung’s S-Pen, which combines with an enhanced 2-in-1 DeX experience for desktop usage. So whether you’re looking to take notes in class or get work done at a desk, the Galaxy Tab S6 is up for the task. Learn more in our launch coverage. Find the S4 on sale for $448 as well.

