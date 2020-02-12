We have always touted the wealth of designs and form factors as one of the core strengths of Wear OS. The latest addition is the ToryTrack Tory Smartwatch from designer Tory Burch.

The ToryTrack Tory Smartwatch is powered by Wear OS but still manages to offer the high-end fit and finish the American designer has become known for. Featuring an aluminum chassis, the AMOLED display measures in at 1.19-inches with a 390 by 390-pixel resolution.

It’s clear that with a 40mm crown, the ToryTrack Tory is designed with women in mind, although it does have a unique appeal for anyone looking for a slightly more compact Wear OS watch. You’ll find a trio of side buttons and a rotating bezel for scrolling through menus and more. There will also be a number of exclusive watch faces, all of which mimic the Tory Burch style.

The other specifications of the ToryTrack Tory smartwatch are a little thin on the ground, with a heart rate monitor, water-resistance up to 3 ATM, Bluetooth 4.1 all featured but little in the way of chipset and RAM information. It touts a 24-hour battery life but, again, there is no information on the actual capacity. We’ve reached out to Tory Burch to gather some more information. Despite the lack of info, we’d expect at least the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset to power this smartwatch.

The name might not be all that appealing to fellow Brits out there, but for those in the US, you can pick up the Tory Smartwatch for $295 in three distinct colors: gold/black, navy, rose gold/white. It can be ordered direct from the Tory Burch website right in time for Valentine’s day too.

