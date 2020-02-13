Today’s best deals include the Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook for $169, plus Google Assistant smart home accessories, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook is $169

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $169. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer saves you 23% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Housed within the 14-inch form-factor of this Lenovo Chromebook you’ll find 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just 3.3-pounds and offers up to 8-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C, HDMI, and a USB 3.0 slot. Learn more in our hands-on review.

HP 15-inch Chromebook drops to new low

Woot offers the HP 15-inch Chromebook 2.3GHz/4GB/64GB in certified refurbished condition for $300. That’s down from the original $600 price tag and $49 less than our new condition mention earlier this month. Best Buy currently charges $399, as a comparison.

Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and a numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here.

Google Assistant deals from $44

Home Depot is offering up to 20% off smart home accessories, thermostats, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell 7-day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat at $87. That’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and $4 less than the Amazon all-time low price.

Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Check out the entire sale here.

