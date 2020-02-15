Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games on the planet, yet we still await an official launch on Android and iOS.

Other popular multi-platform titles such as Fortnite and PUBG have made the jump from PC to console, but we are still waiting for EA to pull the trigger on a dedicated mobile version of the game developed by Respawn Entertainment.

However, thanks to the release of the Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service, you can actually play the title on your Android smartphone right now, without needing to wait for a dedicated mobile version. Because Nvidia GeForce Now is only available on Android, you’ll have a distinct advantage of being able to play Apex Legends ahead of iOS owners — although you will be playing against PC players, which brings some disadvantages.

On top of that, you don’t need anything other than your phone to play if you don’t want to spend any extra cash. Nvidia GeForce Now has a free-tier that gives you up to one hour of playtime at a time — so you really have nothing to lose if you just want a quick blast every now and again. A paid “Founders” tier, priced at $4.99 or £4.99 per month, will give you access to Apex for up to four hours per session if you want to have longer gaming sessions.

How to play Apex Legends on your Android phone

What you’ll need

How to start playing Apex Legends

Sign in to Nvidia GeForce Now Search for Apex Legends > add to your game library Launch and sign-in to your EA Origin account Enjoy your game!

Nvidia GeForce Now will work on mobile data connections, meaning that you can take your Apex Legends sessions on the road — although your experience may vary depending on your mobile data network conditions.

