How to enable split-screen multitasking in Android 10 [Video]

Since Android Pie, being able to put applications split-screen has changed. So this may be why you might be wondering how to enable split-screen now that you have updated to Android 10.

In previous versions of Android, you had to have multiple apps already open in the background to access split-screen. With Android Pie, Google changed the way the app switcher looks and by extension how it works, meaning that this process has changed slightly — and why many people end up left confused as to how to enable it.

Android Nougat allowed you to simply enter your recent app switcher and drag-and-drop apps to the top and bottom of your display to have them running simultaneously. Since Android Pie, the recent app switcher now uses swipes to dismiss or close any running applications — hence the change.

You might not use the feature at all, but if you want to watch a video and browse the web simultaneously, split-screen in Android is actually a really great way to utilize the larger displays that we are seeing on smartphones as time slowly ebbs away.

In Android 10 and some third-party skins running Android Pie, you can choose your navigation method. Luckily, the process is the same no matter which method you prefer using.

How to enter split-screen on Android Pie and Android 10

Launch the first app that you want to use in split-screen multitasking — this is not necessary if you have recently opened the app you want to use. Now enter the recent apps screen. Swipe up from the home bar in Android 10 when using gestures

Swipe up from the pill-button if using 2-button navigation

Tap the recents (square) button if using 3-button navigation Navigate to the app you want to have at the top of your display in split-screen Tap the kebab menu (three dots) within the recents app switcher or hold the app icon on some devices to activate the mini menu. Now tap “Split-screen.” Now you can select the secondary app either from the recent app view or pick an app from your homescreen or app drawer. The secondary app will now appear in the lower half of your display. In landscape, apps will be held on the left and right halves of your display

It’s worth noting that you can actually resize each portion when running apps in split-screen on Android Pie and Android 10. This will only work when viewing applications in portrait rather than landscape though.

How to resize apps when in split-screen view

Have two applications open in split-screen view. Tap and hold the middle positioned black bar to scrub up or down and increase app size on-screen. Dragging to the top will open the app at the bottom in full screen. Dragging to the bottom will open the app at the top full screen — both methods will close split-screen. This method is a little bit different when used in landscape and may not work on your device

