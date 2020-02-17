Monday’s best deals include Pixel 2 refurbished at $100, plus two Google Nest Hubs for $130, and Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook at $179. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today only, get a Pixel 2 for under $100

Woot offers fully unlocked refurbished Pixel 2 models for $100. That’s $70 less than our previous refurbished mention and down from the original $649 price tag. Pixel 2 offers a 12MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. Includes a 90-day warranty. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Get two Google Nest Hubs at $130

Best Buy is offering a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs in your choice of colors for $130. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for a single unit at retailers like Best Buy. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time on a two-pack. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” Head below for more.

Acer 15-inch Chromebook is $179

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook for $179. Usually selling for $229, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Centered around a 15.6-inch display, this Acer Chromebook offers plenty of screen real estate for getting work done on-the-go. Backed by up to 12-hours of battery life and 4GB of RAM, there’s also 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded down the road thanks to an SD card slot. Alongside an HDMI output, you’ll also find two USB 3.0 ports.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Eufy HomeVac H11 Review: Discrete design for quick clean-ups [Video]

How to make your gaming headset microphone sound better for free [Video]

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: