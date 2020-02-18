Today’s best deals include Logitech’s Amazon Gold Box and various Chromebooks on sale from $179. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon Logitech Gold Box

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Logitech Chromebook, Mac, and PC accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $16 across a variety of speakers, mice, and more. One standout and Amazon all-time low is the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speaker System for $50. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 after dropping from the original $100 price tag. Notable features here include a sleek design, on-speaker controls, and Bluetooth connectivity. Check out the entire sale here.

Take $50 off Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4

Amazon is currently offering the 15-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for $249. Down from $299, today’s offer saves you $50, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best we’ve seen. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s also a 15.6-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5 hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs.

Save $100 on Acer Spin 11 Chromebook

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in Obsidian Black for $179. Usually selling for $279, today’s offer saves you over $100, beats our previous mention by $40, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this Chromebook can easily convert between a typical laptop and tablet, thanks to its folding form factor. It weighs just over 3 pounds and sports upwards of 10 hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual USB-C and two USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Eufy HomeVac H11 Review: Discrete design for quick clean-ups [Video]

How to make your gaming headset microphone sound better for free [Video]

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector Review: Pack a TV in your pocket [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: